Pair arrested in growing trend of using USB cable to steal Kia: Fort Lauderdale Police

Two suspects have been arrested in Fort Lauderdale after they allegedly used a USB cable to steal a car, something police said is a growing trend involving certain vehicles.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they had been notified just before noon Tuesday by the owner of a 2012 Kia Optima that the car had been stolen in the area of the 900 block of Northwest 24th Avenue.

It was quickly determined that the Optima had been started with a USB cable, police said.

Photos released by police showed how the thieves rigged the device to the car's steering column and ignition switch.

Police quickly located the Optima with the help of a Broward Sheriff's Office helicopter.

The driver and a passenger eventually bailed out of the car and feld into a home in the 900 block of Northwest 17th Avenue, where both were taken into custody.

Police haven't released their identities but said they'll be facing charges.

Three other people who were in the Optima were released at the scene, police said.

"FLPD is proud to have been able to, almost immediately, reunite the victim with their vehicle and arrest the suspects responsible," the department said in a statement.

Police said the method of using USB cables to steal cars, particularly Kias and Hyundais, is a growing trend that has "plagued" Fort Lauderdale.

A news release from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration from this past February warned of the trend, adding that it had resulted in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities nationwide.

The release said Hyundai and Kia have developed theft deterrent software for millions of their vehicles that lack an immobilizer and are providing it free of charge to vehicle owners. The software updates the theft alarm software logic to extend the length of the alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute and requires the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.