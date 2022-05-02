Pair Arrested in Pompano Beach Woman's Murder That One of Them Recorded: Sheriff

Two men are facing charges in the murder of a Pompano Beach woman last year that one of them recorded on his cellphone, authorities said.

Tavaris Taylor, 41, and Sean Samuels, 30, are both facing first-degree murder in the killing of 39-year-old Jonelle Coleman, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Monday.

Coleman was found lying on a sidewalk in the 700 bock of Northwest 8th Street the afternoon of March 25, 2021.

She had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said detectives used physical evidence and "a variety of investigative techniques over several months" to determine Taylor and Samuels planned and carried out the murder of Coleman.

Broward Sheriff's Office

BSO’s Digital Forensic Unit also recovered videos from Taylor’s cellphone that recorded the homicide, officials said.

Officials didn't give a possible motive for the killing.

Taylor and Samuels were arrested Friday and booked into jail, where they were being held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.