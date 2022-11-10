Little Havana

Pair Arrested in Series of Robberies and Abductions in Miami: Police

Detectives searching for more potential victims as two men acing kidnapping and robbery charges

By NBC 6

Two men responsible for a string of robberies and abductions over a five-day period in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood last month have been arrested, police said.

Jesus Carbonell, 51, and Zdenek Jelen, 49, are facing a number of charges that include kidnapping and robbery, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami Police officials said their crime spree began on Oct. 26, when a victim who was tending to his vehicle that was broken down near Southwest 27th Avenue and Southwest 26th Street, was confronted by Carbonell and a female who snatched his cellphone and demanded money for its return.

The victim handed over $40 to get the phone back, but later realized his gold chain wasn't around his neck anymore, an arrest report said.

Then, on Oct. 28, Carbonell stole eight cases of beer from a supermarket at 3015 Northwest 7th Street, police said.

The next day, Oct. 29, a man was walking home from a party near Southwest 18th Avenue and 2nd Street when he was confronted by Carbonell, who got out of a dark green colored SUV Chevrolet Tahoe, armed with a firearm, and demanded that he enter the SUV, police said.

Once inside, the man was robbed of his cell phone and wallet, which contained his bank card. Carbonell and Jelen, who was driving, drove the man to an ATM where he was forced to make a withdrawal, police said. The suspects then dropped the victim off near 19th Avenue.

On Oct. 30, Carbonell identified himself as a police officer and demanded a victim to put his hands up in the air and forced him into the backseat of the same dark green colored SUV Chevrolet Tahoe, which was occupied by an unknown female, police said.

While inside the vehicle, the victim was robbed of some cash, his cellphone and bank cards, and was driven around while the suspects used his credit cards, police said.

Detectives believe Carbonell and Jelen have victimized more people who haven't come forward, and are asking anyone with information to call them at 305-603-6370.

