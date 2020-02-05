South Florida

Pair Arrested in String of South Florida Bank Robberies: FBI

Four banks were robbed in a matter of hours Tuesday in Miami-Dade and Broward, officials said

Two men are facing federal charges after authorities said they robbed went on a bank robbery spree in South Florida Tuesday.

German Flaca, 26, and Christopher Lima, 29, were arrested for their alleged involvement in four bank robberies that happened within a matter of hours, FBI officials said.

The first robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. at a Chase Bank at 12945 Southwest 112th Street in Miami, followed by the robbery around 3:30 p.m. of the Citi Bank at 18395 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines, officials said. About an hour later, the Chase at 12590 W. Sunrise Boulevard in Sunrise was robbed, followed by the 5:30 p.m. robbery of the Chase at 10585 Wiles Road in Coral Springs, officials said.

Flaca and Lima were arrested by Coral Springs Police during a traffic stop after the fourth robbery, officials said. The pair were in federal custody and expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

