Pair arrested in violent robbery of bank customer in NW Miami-Dade: Police

Two suspects have been arrested in the violent robbery of a customer outside a northwest Miami-Dade bank Thursday afternoon, police said.

The robbery happened just before 3:45 p.m. outside the TD Bank at 16200 Northwest 57th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the victim was making his way to his car after withdrawing $300 when he was approached by a suspect who forcefully removed the cash from his hands then fled in a waiting vehicle.

Detectives obtained a vehicle description and tag and were able to locate the vehicle.

The suspects, identified as 22-year-old Billy Champion and 20-year-old Joe Everett Grace, were taken into custody, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Billy Champion, Joe Everett Grace

Champion and Grace were charged with strong-arm robbery and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.