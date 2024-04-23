Pair facing charges in Homestead woman's fatal armed carjacking

Two men are facing federal charges in the fatal armed carjacking and abduction of a Homestead woman that was caught on camera in central Florida, authorities said Tuesday.

Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced the new developments in the killing of of 31-year-old Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvivas at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Jordanish "Jordan" Torres-Gracia and Kevin "Kevo" Ocasio Justiniano, both 28, are facing federal charges of carjacking resulting in death in Aguasvivas' killing, Lemma said.

An image released by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office shows Kevin Ocasio Justiniano in custody.

Torres-Gracia was arrested Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service. Justiniano was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Monday in Puerto Rico, Lemma said.

Justiniano was initially arrested on drug trafficking and possession of an automatic weapon charges. He's expected to be extradited to Florida to face the carjacking charge.

Lemma said it's believed Torres-Gracia was the gunman in the carjacking of Aguasvivas, and Justiniano was the driver.

"This whole thing, I suspect from the beginning, everyone who's watched this has known it's about drugs and money," Lemma said. "We'll find out more specific details as this investigation goes but clearly there's a drug and money nexus here."

Shocking video from a witness showed the armed abduction of Aguasvivas in broad daylight at a Winter Springs intersection back on April 11.

Aguasvivas had left Homestead earlier in the day and was driving a white Dodge Durango when a green Acura rammed into her back bumper.

The witness video showed Aguasvivas stopped at a red light at the intersection as a man in a mask got out of the Acura and approached the Dodge with a gun drawn.

Authorities believe they've found the body of a Homestead woman who was carjacked at gunpoint in central Florida, and a newly-released 911 call reveals the moment a man watched the terrifying scene play out on Thursday.

He pointed the gun at Aguasvivas then got into the back of the Dodge. Authorities believe the gunman forced Aguasvivas to continue driving while holding her at gunpoint.

Officials said the Dodge continued to drive into Osceola County, where they believe it ended up at a new construction area where witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Less than two hours after the carjacking, authorities received a call of a vehicle on fire in the construction area and authorities arrived and found the burning vehicle, believed to be the Durango, with a body inside.

Authorities believe the body inside is Aguasvivas, though they're awaiting official confirmation from DNA or dental records.

On Friday, authorities said Torres-Gracia is connected to the green Acura used in the crime, and said his Facebook profile photo showed him wearing the same mask and outfit as the suspect in the carjacking video.

Lemma said Tuesday that Torres-Gracia's phone put him at the location of the abduction.

The Acura was found abandoned two days after Aguasvivas' killing, authorities said.

According to Lemma, the Acura had been towed from an apartment complex in Orange County back on March 19.

The tow truck driver involved was found murdered in a hail of bullets in Orange County on April 10, a day before the abduction of Aguasvivas, Lemma said.

A green vehicle matching the description of the Acura was at the scene, and of the 100 rounds fired at the scene at least one was a 10mm, which Lemma said is unique and uncommon.

Lemma said Justiniano was connected through a relative with a red Toyota Corolla that was at the same apartment complex where the Acura was found.

Justiniano was believed to have been seen picking up the occupants of the Acura after they apparently cleaned it up and wiped it down, Lemma said.

Another person of interest in the Aguasvivas case, Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, 27, turned himself in late Monday on a warrant for fentanyl trafficking and possession of marijuana with intent to sell, officials said.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office Giovany Joel Crespo Hernandez, Jordanish Torres-Gracia

Investigators also said Aguasvivas had a connection to Hernandez. Detectives said Aguasvivas' brother was conducting his own investigation and found out Hernandez was the last person to speak with his sister before the carjacking.

Aguavivas' brother told detectives he spoke with Hernandez over the phone, and Hernandez told him "Katherine was up here to deliver money and other stuff for a friend," authorities said.

Lemma said investigators believe Aguasvivas was on her way to meet Hernandez when she was abducted.

Hernandez hasn't been charged in connection with Aguasvivas' killing, Lemma said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office will be reviewing the case to determine if more charges will be filed, Lemma said.

Lemma added that Aguavivas' husband was no longer cooperating in the case, and said her brother has been crossed up in multiple lies while speaking with detectives.