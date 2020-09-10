Pair Followed Family Home Before Shooting That Killed 7-Year-Old: Miami-Dade State Attorney

What to Know Authorities have arrested two men in connection with the fatal shooting of Alana Washington in Miami-Dade

The two men, Jarvis Baker-Flanders and Antonio Robinson, followed Washington's family home from a flea market, officials said

Investigators believe the suspects were targeting Washington's brother, but the 7-year-old was struck and killed in the drive-by

The two men accused of killing a 7-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting in July followed her family home from a flea market, authorities said Thursday.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle held a news conference Thursday to release new details in the arrests in the killing of Alana Washington.

Antonio Robinson, 22, and Jarvis Baker-Flanders, 23, have both been arrested in connection with the case.

Washington was killed in the July 25 shooting outside her home in Brownsville after a family trip to the flea market. Three other people, including a 2-year-old, were wounded in the shooting.

According to Fernandez Rundle, Robinson and Baker-Flanders followed Washington and her family home from the flea market before the shots were fired. An arrest affidavit said a ShotSpotter alert recorded 27 rounds being fired in the shooting.

At Thursday's news conference, Fernandez Rundle released surveillance images showing Robinson and Baker-Flanders at the flea market on Northwest 27th Avenue, as well as surveillance footage showing their car following the car Washington was in as it left the flea market.

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

It's believed Washington's brother was the target of the shooting, after he was involved in some sort of grievance with the suspects, Fernandez Rundle said.

"She was cut down in a hail of bullets clearly intended to settle a grievance, to settle a score, to make a point," Fernandez Rundle said. "Her death is senseless."

Fernandez Rundle said Baker-Flanders was the gunman and Robinson was the driver. She added that anonymous tips helped police solve the crime.

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office

Robinson was arrested in South Florida and faces one charge of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Baker-Flanders was arrested in Georgia and faces charges including one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of throwing or firing a deadly missile, one count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Attorney information wasn't available.