Miami

Pair Get Prison in Miami Fortune-Telling Fraud Scheme That Netted $3M to Lift Curse

Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha Stevens, 51, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida

By Brian Hamacher

Getty Images

A man and woman have been sentenced to prison in connection with a fortune-telling fraud scheme that began in Miami and bilked a victim out of more than $3 million in exchange for lifting a family curse.

Michael Paul Guzman, 42, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Samantha Stevens, 51, was sentenced to 30 months in prison, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Prosecutors said Stevens had been portraying herself as a psychic/fortune teller when she met the victim in Miami in 2012.

Stevens convinced the victim that a curse had been placed on her and her family, and said she needed to perform rituals on large sums of money to lift the curse, authorities said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The relationship between Stevens and the victim lasted for several years, with the victim being persuaded to give up more than $3 million to lift the curse.

Stevens and Guzman spent the victim's money on property, vehicles and gambling in casinos, prosecutors said.

In 2016, Stevens cut off communication with the victim when the victim could no longer pay for the rituals. That's when the victim contacted federal law enforcement.

Local

Miami Beach 5 hours ago

Family Desperate for Answers After Woman's Body Found in Miami Beach Hotel Room

Miami 3 hours ago

Federal Judge Blasts Miami Prosecutors for Spying on Defense

Stevens and Guzman were also ordered to pay $3.198 million in restitution to the victim.

This article tagged under:

MiamiFlorida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us