Pair plead guilty, get 25 years in 2021 planned murder of Miramar High School classmate

Two of the three former high schoolers accused of planning and carrying out the brutal murder of a Broward classmate back in 2021 have been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty in the killing.

Christie Parisien and Jaslyn Smith were given the sentences on Thursday after the Broward State Attorney's Office said they pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, evidence tampering and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Authorities said Parisien, now 20, and Smith, now 19, plotted with Andre Clements to kill their Miramar High School classmate, 18-year-old Dwight "DJ" Grant, because he allegedly hooked up with Clements' ex-girlfriend.

Broward Sheriff's Office Christie Parisien, Jaslyn Smith, Andre Clements

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Grant was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2021, and his body was found two days later in some bushes at the Miramar apartment complex where he lived.

Authorities said he was stabbed with a knife and sword after he was lured into a stairwell at the complex.

The shocking murder was captured on surveillance footage and rocked the Miramar community.

Clements, now 20, is still facing first-degree murder, evidence tampering and conspiracy to commit murder charges in Grant's killing. He has pleaded not guilty.

Dwight "DJ" Grant

Last year, Clements' attorneys sought to have the case against him dropped on a technicality. They claimed prosecutors had failed to charge him correctly since in the indictment, Clements' name was only mentioned in the caption but not in the description below as the law requires.

Clements' case is still pending.

"No one can never feel such hurt and lost like the mother who had brought him into this world. I continually asking the father to strengthen her throughout her journey in life," Grant's step-father, Patrick, said in a statement Friday. "Justice was done, even though this will never be forgotten or forgiven. No unjust deeds will ever go unpunished. Their actions were very ruthless and barbaric at such young age."