Pair sought in West Park fatal shooting seen in video beating victim: BSO

Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who were caught on camera beating a man before he was fatally shot in West Park earlier this month.

The incident happened back on Jan. 7 and began at the Marathon Gas Station at 5551 W. Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the victim, 23-year-old Serdjy Hyppolite, became involved in an altercation with the two suspects. Hyppolite left in his car while the two suspects left in their vehicle.

Surveillance footage released by BSO showed Hyppolite crashing into a pile of tires at 2496 Southwest 57th Avenue, as the suspects pull up in their vehicle.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Hyppolite and the two suspects get out of the cars and one of the suspects gets into a heated argument with Hyppolite.

The video then shows Hyppolite and the suspect struggling on the ground before the suspect is seen standing over Hyppolite and repeatedly punching him.

Hyppolite was shot before the two suspects fled the scene.

Deputies and fire rescue responded and found Hyppolite suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries two days later, on Jan. 9, officials said.

Authorities are searching for the two suspects, who they said were in a silver 2016-2017 Honda Accord Sport.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4325 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.