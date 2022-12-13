Pair Stole Over $180K in Rental Cars at Miami International Airport: Police

A man and woman are facing charges after police said they stole more than $180,000 worth of rental cars from Miami International Airport.

Anseca Calix, 27, Israel Omari Smith, 28, are facing charges including organized scheme to defraud and grand theft, police said.

Calix was booked into jail on Monday, but Smith wasn't listed in jail records.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to an arrest report, the pair was involved in multiple car thefts at the airport's rental car center dating back to September.

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage that showed both suspects stealing vehicles that were worth more than $180,000 combined, the report said.

In some cases, they were able to use a fraudulent SKU number issued by companies for valid car rentals to open the exit gate, the report said.

When the gate wouldn't open, they were able to intimidate the security guard into opening it for them, the report said.

"They have engaged in a conversation and challenged him in an aggressive nature in where he's felt intimidated," the report said.

On Nov. 7, a man was arrested by Margate Police for possession of a stolen vehicle. The man said he was renting the vehicle from Calix for $150 a day, the report said.

On Nov. 29, Smith had been stopped by police while driving a stolen car but it hadn't been reported stolen at the time, the report said.