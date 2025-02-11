Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office

Palm Beach corrections deputy ‘ambushed,' killed while returning home: Sheriff

The 39-year-old deputy had been with the sheriff's office for three years, authorities said.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

An off-duty Palm Beach County corrections deputy was shot and killed Monday evening after he was "targeted and ambushed" at his home, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Basil Powell, who had served the agency for three years, was "targeted and ambushed while returning home," PBSO said. He was 39.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities were called to reports of gunfire just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Avenue D in Belle Glade, about 46 miles west of Palm Beach.

They said it appears that Powell was "immediately fired upon" after exiting his vehicle.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Powell was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, PBSO said.

An investigation revealed that the "incident was targeted," but the sheriff's office said the shooting was not "not related" to his role as a corrections deputy.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know – Top stories of the day

Miami Gardens 50 mins ago

Driver was going 99 mph in Miami Gardens crash that killed kids, grandma: Police

No one has been arrested in the deputy's killing.

Powell was assigned to the West Corrections Center, having been hired in October 2021, the sheriff's office said.

'We are distraught to say the least," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "PBSO once again stands together, honoring our deputy’s memory and supporting his family, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow."

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach Sheriff’s OfficeGun violencePalm Beach County
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us