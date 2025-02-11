Palm Beach corrections deputy ‘ambushed,' killed while returning home: Sheriff

An off-duty Palm Beach County corrections deputy was shot and killed Monday evening after he was "targeted and ambushed" at his home, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

Basil Powell, who had served the agency for three years, was "targeted and ambushed while returning home," PBSO said. He was 39.

Authorities were called to reports of gunfire just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Northwest Avenue D in Belle Glade, about 46 miles west of Palm Beach.

They said it appears that Powell was "immediately fired upon" after exiting his vehicle.

Powell was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving, PBSO said.

An investigation revealed that the "incident was targeted," but the sheriff's office said the shooting was not "not related" to his role as a corrections deputy.

No one has been arrested in the deputy's killing.

Powell was assigned to the West Corrections Center, having been hired in October 2021, the sheriff's office said.

'We are distraught to say the least," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "PBSO once again stands together, honoring our deputy’s memory and supporting his family, friends, and colleagues through this time of immense sorrow."

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

