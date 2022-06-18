Palm Beach County Man Arrested for Fleeing Deputies in Stolen Vehicle

A Palm Beach County man was arrested Friday after fleeing from deputies on U.S. 1 in a stolen vehicle.

The incident began at approximately 11:15 a.m. when the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office received information that a white Honda Pilot sport utility vehicle reported stolen out of Palm Beach County may be in Monroe County.

Deputies spotted the Honda going northbound on U.S. 1 near Mile Marker 80 in Islamorada.

PBCSO said Sgt. Vaughn O’Keefe attempted to make a traffic stop before the Honda's driver, Harold Adalgo James, 24, sped away.

Multiple deputies also attempted to make a traffic stop, but they terminated their involvement in the pursuit due to public safety as James reached speeds of more than 80 mph while swerving and nearly striking several other vehicles on the highway.

James also made multiple illegal U-turns on U.S. 1 and turned into one neighborhood before jumping back on U.S. 1.

Deputy Jacques Rozek successfully spiked the Honda’s tires near Mile Marker 102.

James then exited the Honda and laid down in the grass near the highway. Police say he made bizarre statements when questioned and believed his uncle was pursuing him and not law enforcement because his uncle has lasers that can change the names on cars.

A purse was found inside the Honda that James stated he stole from a vehicle parked at a hotel, according to police.

James was taken to jail and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving.