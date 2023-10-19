Palm Beach County School Board declares October ‘LGBTQ+ History Month'

The Palm Beach County School Board has unanimously approved a proclamation declaring October "LGBTQ+ History Month."

The proclamation was approved by the board on Wednesday, WPTV reported.

"We recognize the immeasurable contributions of LGBTQ+ Americans," the proclamation reads, in part. "The School District of Palm Beach County is committed to the academic success of all youth, and to removing barriers to that end, and we believe that LGBTQ+ youth should feel safe to learn without the fear of harassment or discrimination."

Last month, the Miami-Dade County School Board decided to vote against a similar proposal for the second year in a row.

The board declined the designation in 2022, citing the new Parental Rights In Education law, which restricts classroom discussion on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called the board's rejection "further weaponizing parental rights laws in an attempt to eradicate equality."

"I want to be clear: as your mayor, I will always support, recognize and protect the LGBTQ community and all students and families in our county," she said in a statement.

Board member Roberto Alonso, who voted against the proposal, said it had little to do with the objectives of public education.

“We have to focus on what our core responsibility is, which is to educate our students on their core subjects: math, English, sciences, history," Alonso said.