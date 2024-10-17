Palm Beach horse groom slices boss' nose ‘entirely off her face' with machete: Authorities

A man is under arrest after he allegedly attacked two people with a machete at a Palm Beach County stable, cutting off his boss' nose.

Abundio Jasso, 56, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder after the attack on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the victim told authorities that she had hired Jasso a month ago to maintain the horses and clean the stables.

"However, since Jasso had been hired, [the victim] had several verbal altercations with Jasso" because he would allegedly get drunk and become verbally aggressive when confronted, an arrest report states.

It was 8 p.m. when the victim told deputies that she went to Jasso's RV along with another tenant who lived on the property to speak to him because he had not completed his night check.

She told authorities that Jasso "exited intoxicated, smelling of alcohol, aggressively shining a flashlight in both of their eyes."

Trying to defuse the situation, Jasso's boss told him not to worry about the night check and that she would take care of it, the arrest report details.

After she and the other tenant got to work, Jasso "suddenly appeared and began to shine a flashlight again in their eyes."

The suspect then allegedly approached his boss, and the other tenant tried to intervene. He told deputies he felt something sharp in his hand, while Jasso moved a large machete hidden in his waistband and severed his boss' nose "entirely off her face."

She fell face-first to the ground and lay there motionless, the other tenant said, so fearing for her life, he stepped in between Jasso and the victim. The suspect then allegedly struck him with the machete, slicing his left arm and hitting his ribcage.

"While struggling with Jasso, he screamed for [the boss] to get up and run," an arrest report states.

Both victims were able to get away and hide in a tack room inside the barn. They locked the door and called 911.

The woman suffered severe facial trauma, a severed nose and fractured maxilla bona. The man also suffered severe injuries, including a metacarpal fracture to his left wrist, a large laceration to his left wrist/hand needing 17 stitches, and lacerations to his left tricep and ribcage, the arrest report states.

Jasso allegedly admitted to deputies that he had hit the victims with the machete, saying he was "mad that the woman kept telling him he was garbage and insulting him."

It was not clear if he would be allowed to post bond.