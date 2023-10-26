Palm Beach probe into major retail theft ring began with simple shoplifting: Sheriff

Authorities in Palm Beach County said their investigation into a major retail theft ring that was busted in Miami-Dade began with a simple shoplifting.

Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and investigators with his department held a news conference Thursday to discuss their role in "Operation On the Fence," which ended with 14 suspects facing charges.

"This put some really serious bad people behind bars," Bradshaw said.

Authorities said the suspects, who are responsible for more than $20 million in losses this year alone, targeted at least 20 different retailers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

"Operation On the Fence" suspects

The arrests were announced earlier this week by Miami-Dade Police and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Miami-Dade Police officials said the 9-month Rico investigation began in January and targeted "boosters," who steal retail items primarily to re-sell them.

The boosters sell the items to a fence, who then sells the items online. Roughly 50 people across Florida were involved, authorities said.

The items stolen included just about anything, from TVs to medication.

Palm Beach authorities said their investigation began with a simple shoplifting involving $1,800 in over-the-counter medications.

That led investigators to a suspect, who led them to a fence and revealed the scope of the theft ring.

Authorities said they discovered multiple booster groups operating mostly independently but selling to the same fences.

Criminal enterprises like Operation on the Fence in South Florida cause a ripple effect, experts say. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

There were hundreds of thefts investigated throughout the state and more than 150 locally, Palm Beach officials said.

In most cases the thieves were in and out of stores in a matter of minutes after shoving as many items as they could into garbage bags, officials said.

In one instance, at least six store were hit in one day, officials said.

With the help of retailers and online sellers like Amazon, the sheriff's office said they were able to recover over $1.2 million in stolen products and over $500,000 in funds.

Bradshaw had a message for anyone who thinks they take shoplifting lightly.

"If you think you're gonna come here to Palm Beach County and you're going to involve yourself in this type of crime, you're wrong, your butts will go to jail, it's that simple," he said.