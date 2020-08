A deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has passed away due to COVID-related causes, officials announced Saturday.

Deputy Maurice Ford had been with the department since July of 2006.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Deputy Maurice Ford, who died as a result of battling #COVID19.



Deputy Ford began his career at PBSO in July of 2006.



Our thoughts and prayers are with Deputy Ford’s family. pic.twitter.com/XeSFkuJBPt — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) August 28, 2020

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.