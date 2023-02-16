Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Rolls Out Body Cameras With Livestreaming Capabilities

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office is set to roll out body cameras for all deputies Thursday - but these come with a new technology aimed at helping to insure proper protocols are taken.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told NBC affiliate WPTV-TV that the devices will have livestream capabilities that will allow PBSO supervisors to watch footage in real time and adjust tactics if needed.

"It been a long process. We've been doing this, it's been going on for 2 1/2 to three years," Bradshaw said. "I'm a big proponent of trying to stop things before it happens. I don't want to see something after the fact."

In September 2022, Palm Beach County commissioners approved more than $20 million to be allocated toward body cameras and the technology needed to run them.

All uniformed personnel will wear a body camera. Bradshaw said it will take a few months before dash cameras are installed as well as body cameras are placed on all deputies.

Deputies will be required to go through an eight-hour training session that will primarily consist of when to turn the camera on and off.