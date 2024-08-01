Palm Beach shooting suspects arrested in Miami rollover crash, chase: Police

A man and a woman arrested after a crash that caused an undercover police vehicle to roll over in Miami are allegedly suspects in a shooting in Palm Beach County, authorities said.

Miami police on Wednesday were looking for a white Audi Q5 that was involved in a shooting carried out by a man and a woman in Palm Beach County the day before, according to arrest reports.

When they spotted the car, authorities tried to stop driver Ariane Rodriguez, 31, and passenger, Jonathan Lozano, 34, at NE 10th Avenue and NE 79th Street.

Rodriguez allegedly ignored them, rammed into an unmarked police vehicle and took off with authorities in pursuit.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

At one point during the chase, an arrest report details that Rodriguez “went against traffic, passing a vehicle going eastbound on a 2-lane roadway causing the vehicle to abruptly brake in order to avoid collision.” She continued to drive recklessly, ignoring a stop sign and red light, police said.

When officers tried to stop the car again at Biscayne Boulevard and 82nd Street, the suspect vehicle and an unmarked police car crashed, leaving the latter rolled onto its side, police said.

Still, Rodriguez did not stop, arrest reports state, and another detective “went head on to avoid further endangerment to the public.”

That’s when Lozano allegedly ditched the car through the front passenger side window.

Miami Police Department Ariane Rodriguez, 31, was allegedly behind the wheel

Police said after a brief struggle, they succeeded in taking him into custody.

Palm Beach detectives made their way to Miami to interview the man and woman who were inside the suspect car.

Rodriguez currently faces several reckless driving charges, including evading police and driving with a suspended license, and Lozano was accused of resisting arrest. Additional charges are expected.

No serious injuries were reported in the chase and crash.

Witness Jamal Diab recorded a cellphone video showing police officers putting the driver and her passenger in handcuffs.

“Next thing we know, we saw police breaking down the windows of the car over there,” Diab said.

Diab works at Trucutz Uptown barbershop on Biscayne Boulevard. He said the wreck put everything on hold.

“They caused a bunch of disruption and closed off businesses,” Diab said. “You see all of us sitting here and we have families to feed, so when stupid things like this happen, it disrupts everybody here in the community.”