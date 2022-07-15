Palm Beach County

Palm Beach State Attorney Wants Ex-Wife's Deposition Sealed

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent parts of the deposition from his former wife, Lynn Aronberg, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, from being made public since it contains sensitive information

Dave Aronberg
Getty Images

A request by the top prosecutor of a South Florida county to seal a deposition his ex-wife gave in another case has set off a public records challenge from two newspapers.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has asked a state judge to prevent parts of the deposition from his former wife, Lynn Aronberg, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader, from being made public since it contains sensitive information.

The Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post asked the judge Wednesday during a court hearing to release the deposition, saying court records can't be sealed without good reason. The judge hasn't yet made a decision on the matter.

Lynn Aronberg gave the deposition as part of a criminal case involving South Florida developer Glenn Straub, who is accused of filing $77,380 in false liens against his former girlfriend, Jessica Nicodemo, to punish her for breaking up with him. Nicodemo was friends with the Aronbergs.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The newspapers argued that the document involves “matters of great public interest concerning criminal allegations against a prominent local businessman and also involves the state attorney.”

Before becoming Palm Beach County's top prosecutor, Aronberg was a Democratic state lawmaker.

“There are clear political interests at play with efforts to drag Mr. Aronberg into a criminal case where he has had no involvement,” said Marc Freeman, an Aronberg spokesman. “Given these efforts, Mr. Aronberg retained legal counsel at his own expense to ensure he is represented as a private citizen.”

Local

parkland school shooting 11 mins ago

How to Watch the Parkland Gunman's Death Penalty Trial

Florida 57 mins ago

Northeast Florida Teacher Is State's Teacher of the Year

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Palm Beach CountyFloridaDave Aronberg
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us