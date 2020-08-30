Palm Beach County

Palm Beach Tanning Salons, Tattoo Parlors and Body Piercing Businesses Allowed to Reopen Monday

It would be the first time in over five months that these businesses would be allowed to operate,

tattoo needle
Palm Beach County will be allowed to reopen tattooing, body piercing and tanning establishments on Monday, following approval from the Governor's office.

According to NBC affiliate WPTV-TV, an order issued by the county on Sunday stated that those businesses may operate in adherence to social distancing guidelines established by Florida's Department of Health.

"These establishments have a low risk of transmission or low risk of community spread when facial coverings, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and proper guidelines are followed," the order reads.

