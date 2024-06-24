Palmetto Expressway shut down in Miami-Dade amid police activity

Northbound lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County were shut down Monday morning – causing a traffic nightmare.
Chopper 6 was over the scene on SR 826, near SW 8th Street, where there were major backups and a heavy police presence just after 11:00 a.m.
It's unclear why authorities have shut down the roadway. We've reached out for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.
