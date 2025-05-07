Palmetto High School student arrested for bringing stun gun to campus

A Palmetto Senior High School student was arrested for bringing a stun gun to school and allegedly zapping it toward other students, police said.

Deja Iman Williams, 19, was arrested at the school Tuesday after police said she intentionally brought the stun gun to school, displayed it, and "squeezed it, demonstrating the electric shock in front of classmates," an arrest report said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Williams allegedly caused "a disruption while onlookers and staff responded and leaving their duties and responsibilities," the report said.

The school district said in a statement that the student habitually carries a stun gun with her for self-defense because she works at night, but that is still a clear violation of the district’s no-tolerance policy on weapons of any kind on campus.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

No threats were made during the incident.

Williams faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property and disrupting an educational institution.

She is subject to discipline according to the district's code of conduct.