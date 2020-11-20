Florida

Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle in SW Florida: FWC

The remains of the 9-month-old male panther were found Wednesday in Lee County on a rural road west of the CREW Cypress Dome Trails

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the 16th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 19 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 9-month-old male panther were found Wednesday in Lee County on a rural road west of the CREW Cypress Dome Trails, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

