Panther Struck and Killed by Vehicle in SW Florida: Officials

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region

An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.

It's the 12th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 14 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The remains of the 14-month-old uncollared female panther were found Saturday in Collier County on a rural road near Naples Lakes Country Club, wildlife officials said.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

