Panthers fans voice outrage over parking costs online

Fans are excited to see the Florida Panthers take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in the third game of the Stanley Cup Finals, but the price of parking has put a damper on the festivities for some.

FLA Live Arena, home of the Panthers, will be hosting Florida-based rapper Flo Rida for a pregame concert in parking lot C2, followed by a viewing party. He will go on at six p.m., 30 minutes before doors open to the game.

A game ticket will not be required, but fans will have to pay for parking if they want to attend the show.

Steve Mayer, NHL Head of Events & Entertainment, said in a press release about the event, “Whether you have a ticket to the game or you don’t have a ticket to the game, it’s gonna be an incredible party.”

The show itself will be free and open to the public, but fans took to social media to voice their disdain for the cost of parking: $100 plus tax, per car.

The comment section under the FLA Live Arena’s Instagram post providing details of the Flo Rida concert is filled with angry messages, calling the price “gouging,” and “absolutely outrageous.”

One Twitter user called it “all out criminal.”

Some fans even thought up ways of getting around the parking situation. An Instagram commenter suggested that Game 3’s attendees park nearby at the Sawgrass Mills shopping center.

Samantha Flo, a Panthers fan planning on attending both the concert and the game, explained that she will be carpooling with her father-in-law, a season ticket holder, to cut costs.

“I think the price is super crazy for parking tonight… $100 plus tax is a lot just to park a car,” she wrote.

The Stanley Cup Finals season costs do not stop at just parking, though.

On Ticketmaster, seats for the game range from $278 to $10,000 plus fees.

Parking gates at the arena are set to open at 4 p.m., with the game starting at 8 p.m.