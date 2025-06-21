Panthers Parade: What to know about the route, road closures, weather and more

Fans are excited to join the Panthers on their second consecutive Stanley Cup victory parade this Sunday in Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Here's what you need to know to enjoy the celebration.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When is the parade and celebration?

The parade is set to begin on Sunday at noon and will take place along State Road A1A, starting at Riomar Street and ending just north of Fort Lauderdale Beach Park (across from Hotel Maren) at Southeast 5th Street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The ceremony is at 1:30 p.m., near the parade's end.

What roads will be closed?

Northbound A1A will of course be closed, and so will the streets that lead there from North Birch Road and Seabreeze Boulevard. That includes all the streets south of Vistamar Street up to and including Southeast 5th Street.

Event roads will be closed starting at 8 a.m.

Officials caution that Federal Highway, and State Road A1A (north of Sunrise Boulevard) do not have any scheduled lane impacts, but drivers should expect heavy traffic as they approach downtown and the event site.

"State Road A1A and the associated detour south of Sunrise Boulevard will be one lane in each direction all the way to SE 17th Street," the city says. "Traffic will be heavily congested, and drivers should expect severe travel delays."

Additionally, East Las Olas Boulevard between SE 15th Ave and Seabreeze Boulevard will be reduced to one eastbound lane for vehicular traffic. The second eastbound lane will be dedicated to pedestrian and bike users.

Southeast 17th Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction, starting at the Eisenhower and heading north to Sunrise Boulevard.

Go here to plan the best route for you.

How can I get there?

Alternative modes of transportation are encouraged so you don't get stuck in traffic and miss the festivities.

Consider calling a rideshare, biking, carpooling or even taking the water taxi.

Water taxi

The water taxi, which leaves from the Broward County Convention Center and downtown Las Olas Business District, is a great alternative to driving into the beach. Buy tickets in advance.

Park 'n ride shuttle

A free shuttle will leave from the Broward Convention Center garage and the Heron Parking Garage in Port Everglades to the Fort Lauderdale beach area starting at 8 a.m. Service will end at noon.

Return service will be provided from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

I'm driving. Where can I park?

If you do decide to drive, plan ahead. Officials have put together a list of garages, including options downtown for a $10 flat rate, here.

Options include parking at Galleria Mall, Birch State Park, Bonnet House Museum and Gardens, Las Olas Garage, and Downtown Las Olas Business District.

What's the weather going to be like?

Sunday could be rainy, but NBC6's Adam Berg says he's hopeful that the bulk of the rain pushes west of the Panther's Parade early. However, a lingering shower or storm isn't out of the question.

How can I stay safe?

"It’s going to be a hot one, FTL! First aid tents and free bottled water stations will be located along the parade route to help you beat the heat," officials say.

Remember to stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the shade when you can.

Authorities also warn attendees to keep their belongings close: "In light of recent incidents involving pickpocketing and the theft of high-value items such as Rolex watches, it is important to remain vigilant and take protective measures to safeguard your belongings."

Always report suspicious activity to the nearest uniformed police officer or to 911.