Parade to Children's Hospitals Brings Joy to Childhood Cancer Patients

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Mystic Force Foundation teamed up to spread a little holiday joy.

They paraded through local children’s hospitals to make sure families battling childhood cancer felt a little extra love Friday.

The founder of Mystic Force, Silvia Vanni, says doing something simple like this goes a long way.

“We are all here to show love and support for our children battling cancer in their families,” Vanni said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

She founded the organization after her little one, Salvatore, lost his battle with cancer 11 years ago. He was four years old.

“I can tell you from personal experience, my baby fought cancer for three and a half years and any time anyone did anything special for us meant the world,” Vanni said. “ To know that there were people who I didn't even know that cared and supported us, really, there are no words of gratitude for that.”

This is the third time Mystic Force teams up with BSO for a parade like this. The event was also dedicated to Jacob and Jeremiah, two children who passed away due to cancer recently.

The organization joins forces with law enforcement often to remind families there’s hope.

BSO Undersheriff Nicole Anderson says everyone can learn a little bit from the little brave heroes.

“Their fight is from within,” she said. “You know, we come out here on a daily and we do this job as law enforcement. But to come into the world at such a young age and have the stressors of these illnesses, it's just it's amazing how they bounce back.”

Also, Captain Renee Peterson with BSO’s Neighborhood Support Team says, they’re fighting alongside the families too.

“We have law enforcement that have lost their children to cancer,” Peterson said. “When they see us coming together with communities and with families, it humanizes the badge. And people just don't see us as law enforcement officers. They see us as a part of their community.”