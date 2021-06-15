Paramedics Take Part in Chaotic Competition at First Responders Conference

Paramedics were put to the test Tuesday at a conference that attracted hundreds of first responders to South Florida.

The paramedic competition was a highlight at the "First There First Care" Conference at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Hollywood.

Dema Ammar is a student at Palm Beach State College and studying to become a paramedic.

“Honestly after you go through all that, there’s nothing at school they can throw at you that can like throw you off,” Ammar said.

She watched certified paramedics from around the state put their life-saving skills to the test at the 24th Advanced Life Support Competition on Tuesday.

Broke Stark is in her last year of EMT school, she says these competitions can make you into a better paramedic.

“It trains us to be at a higher level and more real-world, not be like a cookbook medic. To be actually thinking and working beyond the book in school scenarios,” Stark said.

At the ALS Competition, teams from different fire rescue departments were challenged with chaotic scenarios. Volunteers dressed up as former U.S. presidents and acted out medical problems all at once while racing against the clock.

The rescue crew that saves the most presidents wins the competition.

“Even though scenarios like this may not necessarily occur in the street, this really tests their mental and it tests their knowledge,” explained Joel Gordon, who is the spokesperson of the First There First Care Conference.

The majority of the fire rescue departments that made the final round are from South Florida.

Along with a trophy, the best fire rescue crew that wins gets bragging rights for the rest of the year.