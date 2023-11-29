Parents accused of leaving kids inside car while shopping at Pembroke Lakes Mall

Two parents were arrested after they left their children inside the car for over an hour while they shopped at a mall in Pembroke Pines, officials said.

Ronald Ramirez and Scarlet Parra faced a judge Tuesday morning and face charges of child neglect without great bodily harm, according to arrest reports from the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

On Monday, a passerby reported to police that she saw two kids sitting in a car in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall playing on cellphones. The car was locked and not running.

Police officers and fire rescue responded and eventually got the kids, ages 8 and 4, to unlock the door, the arrest reports said.

One of the kids told officers he was told to stay in the vehicle with his brother while his parents were out shopping, police said.

Investigators found the kids were left unattended for over an hour.