Parents Arrested After Fight Caught on Camera in Doral Neighborhood

Two parents are facing battery charges after they were caught on cellphone video getting into a fight with a grandmother and her grandson Tuesday near a school in Doral.

The fight happened in a neighborhood outside of Dr. Rolando Espinosa K-8 Center. Natalie Laboy, 33, faces a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older, and Michael Laboy, 35, faces charges of aggravated battery and misdemeanor battery.

Cellphone video shows a student wearing a jersey, throwing punch after punch while another student victim is already on the ground.

The student continues to kick the victim, who is screaming, "get off me." An adult is also heard screaming to punch him, and another is heard saying to get off her son.

According to police, the victim said he was walking to his grandmother’s car when another student attacked and tackled him to the ground.

The fight allegedly stemmed from weeks of bullying and a threat from the student that he was going to rape the victim’s 12-year-old sister.

The Laboys told police the victim had been bullying their son since he started at the school — and that last week, he punched their son in the mouth.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools says it is aware of the fight and the students will be disciplined.

"This video is extremely upsetting to watch. Miami-Dade County Public Schools works diligently to promote core values such as respect and integrity among students," a statement read. "We urge parents to do their part by acting responsibly and serving as good role models for their children. Students are also reminded that negative behaviors may result in life-altering consequences. This matter will be dealt with administratively and the students involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct."