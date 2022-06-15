Parents Arrested After Girl, 3, Overdoses on Fentanyl: BSO

An unconscious 3-year-old girl had no pulse and was not breathing when Oakland Park Fire Rescue resuscitated her with Narcan, a treatment for an opioid overdose, authorities said.

Parents Janett Carter, 38, and Walter Carter, 40, were booked into the Broward County Jail charged with child neglect causing great bodily harm and drug possession, records show.

Broward Sheriff's Office

According to their arrest reports, little Jaelynn Carter was unresponsive around 7 p.m. Saturday when rescuers arrived at the toddler’s home in the 1000 block of Northeast 33rd Street.

Paramedics intubated the child and brought her back to life on the way to Broward Health Medical Center. Toxicology tests revealed the girl had ingested Fentanyl.

During separate questioning, Broward Sheriff’s detectives said both parents claimed they were together and folding laundry in the master bedroom when the child collapsed and became unresponsive.

Janett Carter agreed to take a drug test at the hospital. The result was positive for Fentanyl. Walter Carter refused at first, but relented and tested positive for Fenatnyl, cocaine and marijuana, the report stated.

Janett Carter told investigators she bought two pills from a drug dealer Friday and thought they were oxycodone. She believed her daughter ate half of a pill on Saturday, investigators said.

She said she kept the pills in a plastic baggie in her purse but knew her toddler liked to rummage around in her purse. She put the pills in a plastic bottle and later flushed the baggie down the toilet at the hospital, detectives said.

Both parents were arrested Monday, As they were being booked into the jail, pills and cocaine were found in Janett Carter’s wallet and a baggie of marijuana was found in Walter Carter’s pocket, officials said.

At their first court appearance Tuesday, Walter Carter’s bond was set at $30,000.

Janett Carter’s bonds total $31,000 but she won’t be getting out of jail because she violated probation on a previous unrelated grand theft charge, records show.