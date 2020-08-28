Florida

Parents Arrested After SW Florida Teen Found Chained to Bed: Report

Lee County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jose Samuel Gonzalez, 35, and Yessica Sabala Funes, 37, of Bonita Springs, on child abuse charges Wednesday night

A southwest Florida couple landed in jail after being accused of chaining their 17-year-old daughter to a bed, sheriff's officials said.

Lee County Sheriff's deputies arrested Jose Samuel Gonzalez, 35, and Yessica Sabala Funes, 37, of Bonita Springs, on child abuse charges Wednesday night, arrest records show. They each face charges for cruelty toward a child.

Deputies found the crying teen inside the home, chained to a bedpost, news outlets reported. A bucket was left by the bed in case she needed to use the bathroom, investigators said.

The arrest report said the parents took the teen's cellphone so she couldn't contact anyone. But she used her Apple watch to notify a friend, who called authorities.

Investigators said there were marks on her ankle from the chain, but they didn't require medical treatment.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified.

The parents remained in the Lee County Jail on Friday afternoon, with no bond set. Jail records did not list attorneys for either parent.

