Parents Arrested for Interference With Child Custody in Tallahassee

The parents of two children have been arrested on charges of interference with child custody outside Tallahassee after they fled with the children Friday from Lake Worth Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, on February 4, the mother, Winter Soriano, 28, took her two children during a supervised visit from a family member living in the City of Lake Worth Beach. The father, Laurence Rodriguez, 28, was waiting outside the home and they both fled on foot to an awaiting vehicle.

There was an active felony warrant for the mother for Interference with Custody and there were active traffic warrants for the father, according to authorities.

The parents were arrested by the US Marshal’s Florida Regional Task Force, Panama City Office with the assistance of PBSO Tactical Unit just outside Tallahassee Saturday.

Both children were recovered safely.