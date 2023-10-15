Parents facing charges after 3-year-old found in Central Florida pond dies

Two parents are facing charges following a toddler's death.

A 3-year-old was rescued from a pond and later died at a nearby hospital on Saturday afternoon, according to Sanford Police.

The incident occurred at the Crosby at Towne Center Apartments and an arrest report says the parents of the toddler were home at the time.

The 3-year-old's mother, 37-year-old Barbara Ruiz, reportedly heard a door open while she was in the bathroom -- and she and the toddler's father, 39-year-old Lester Ortiz, started searching for the child, the arrest report continued.

Police responded to the area and later found the child in a pond behind Ruiz and Ortiz's apartment.

The arrest report states there was "a strong odor" of marijuana at the home when police were speaking with the parents.

Ortiz and Ruiz were arrested on the charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child.