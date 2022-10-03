Parents Found After 5-Year-Old Dropped Off at Broward School He Doesn't Attend

Deputies were investigating after a 5-year-old child was dropped off at a Broward school he doesn't attend Monday.

The child was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary school in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

School administrators said the child didn't appear to be registered at the school.

BSO deputies are working a developing incident regarding a 5yo child located at Park Lakes Elementary in Lauderdale Lakes. The child doesn't appear to be registered at the school, & deputies are unable to locate his parent(s)/guardian. If you know who he is, call 954-764-HELP. pic.twitter.com/rOQ8PdkxMG — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 3, 2022

Deputies responded to the school and later found the child's parents.

Officials said the incident remained under investigation.