Parents Left Child Inside Car to Drink at the Clevelander: Miami Beach Police

A couple was arrested over the weekend after police say they left their child inside of a car while they drank at the Clevelander hotel on Miami Beach.

Detectives said 33-year-old Osman Karatas and 32-year-old Sevda Karatas tried bringing the 3-year-old into the bar early Sunday morning but were turned away by security because kids aren’t allowed there.

A security guard outside of the hotel flagged down a police officer after he noticed the boy, covered in sweat, sitting alone inside a vehicle with the windows rolled down, an arrest report said.

The parents were found at the bar and were taken into custody after they told officers that the boy was their son.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The couple appeared in bond court Monday asking the judge about their son.

“I understand, but I’m concerned about my son (who doesn't) speak English," Osman Karatas said. "Who is feeding him, who is bathing him?"

“Well he is in state care and he is safe," Judge Mindy Glazer said. "He certainly wasn’t in a good place yesterday in a car sweating while you and your wife were in a club getting drunk.”

Meanwhile, the child was checked for any health concerns, but he didn't need any treatment. Investigators say it was around 85 degrees with 75% humidity, and the A/C was turned off.

The couple was charged with child neglect with no great bodily harm and remained in jail Monday afternoon under a combined $3,000 bond.