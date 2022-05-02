Parents Mourn 2-Year-Old Daughter Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Two parents are living a nightmare after their 2-year-old daughter was killed by a hit-and-run driver last week in northwest Miami-Dade.

Mikenson Cherident and Mirha Bazile survived the April 27 crash. Their 2-year-old daughter, Maritza, died at the hospital.

Mikenson doesn’t remember what the car looked like when it struck them near NW 10th Avenue and 116th Street. The family lives in the area and they were walking to a nearby market.

“Help us to find these people because they are looking for justice," said Pastor Jackson Janvier of the Clinic of Restoration Church of God.

Pastor Janvier has been helping the family through it all. On Monday morning, they began making funeral arrangements.

Mikenson and Mirha recently arrived in South Florida from Chile. They know very few people here and say they don’t know how they’ll carry on without their only child.

“They are looking for a better life, but they came here, and then see what happened," Pastor Janvier said.

Police say they are still working on any and all leads. If you have info, call Crime Stoppers at 471-TIPS. Tips that lead to an arrest can be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.