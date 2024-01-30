Parents of OnlyFans model charged in boyfriend's murder arrested for alleged evidence tampering

The parents of Courtney Clenney — the social media model accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in their Miami condo back in 2022 — were arrested in connection with the murder case, Miami-Dade prosecutors confirmed.

Online records from the Travis County Sheriff's Office in Texas show Kim and Deborah Clenney were booked Tuesday afternoon and face unspecified felony charges from out of state.

TMZ first reported that the Clenneys were arrested at their home in Austin on a warrant out of Miami and face accusations of potential evidentiary tampering. A spokesperson with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC6 that TMZ's report was accurate.

The accusations center around a laptop that belonged to Courtney Clenney's late boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, TMZ reported. Her dad, Kim Clenney, went back to the couple's Edgewater condo after the fatal argument in April 2022 and found the laptop, which he ended up handing to his daughter's legal team.

On April 3, 2022, 27-year-old Obumseli was found fatally stabbed in the couple's luxury condo, allegedly at the hands of Courtney Clenney.

Courtney Clenney, now 27, was arrested in August 2022 on a second-degree murder charge in the killing. She's being held without bond while she awaits trial.

Miami-Dade prosecutors said the couple had an "extremely tempestuous and combative relationship" and that Obumseli was the victim of domestic violence, while Courtney Clenney's attorneys have said she was the victim of an abusive relationship and that she stabbed him in self-defense.