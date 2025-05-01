‘His life was stolen': Parents of paramedic killed in wrong-way crash make emotional court plea

The parents of a paramedic killed in a wrong-way crash on the Florida's Turnpike in Broward earlier this year went before a judge Thursday to make an emotional plea for the woman charged in the alleged DUI incident to stay behind bars.

A bond court hearing was held for 45-year-old Sunshine Perez, who faces charges including DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and reckless driving in the Jan. 9 crash that killed 23-year-old Ezekiel "Zeke" Urrutia.

Authorities said Perez was driving a 2010 grey Honda Element SUV the wrong way on the Turnpike near Red Road when she crashed head-on into a 2016 Honda Civic driven by Urrutia.

Urrutia, a paramedic waiting to be hired by the Miami Fire Rescue Department, was killed in the crash.

Perez was arrested in Miami-Dade last week but transferred to a Broward jail on Wednesday before the bond court hearing was held on Thursday.

During the hearing, a prosecutor said Perez was going the wrong way for at least two miles before the crash occurred, and had a blood alcohol content of .158 a little over an hour after the crash, nearly twice Florida's legal limit of .08.

Nearly four hours after the crash, her blood alcohol content was still above the legal limit at .091, and her blood also tested positive for the presence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, and oxycodone, the prosecutor said.

Hours before the crash, Perez had made purchases at two separate liquor stores, and in her medical record she indicated she drinks 2-3 times per week, typically consuming 3-4 drinks on those occasions, the prosecutor said.

During the hearing, Urrutia's parents became emotional as they addressed the judge.

"Zeke was my only son, he was my heart, he was my purpose, he was my everything, his life was stolen in an instant because the defendant, Sunshine Perez, made a reckless and selfish decision to get behind the wheel of her car and drive impaired," mother Tiffany Urrutia said. "No words can describe the pain and the emptiness I live now with every single day. The holidays, his birthday, even ordinary moments, they all are a reminder of the future that was taken from my son and from me."

Both parents requested that Perez be held without bond.

"To release someone back into our community who has caused such irreversible harm and demonstrated such a disregard to human life would be an injustice to my son's memory, to our family, to the community," Tiffany Urrutia said. Please consider the depth of our loss and the danger to the community posed by Sunshine Perez. My son doesn't get a second chance, his life cannot be restored, this woman killed him and should not be granted the privilege of freedom while we are sentenced to a lifetime of grief."

"I feel that the choices she made were extremely harsh and it killed my son, and taking drugs and mixing them with alcohol and driving the wrong way for three miles, it's just a darn good reason to have somebody not be on the streets and possibly doing this again, so I really would ask that you hold her without bond," father Frank Urrutia said.

But the judge said his hands were essentially tied when it came to denying Perez bond.

"Folks, I understand and I've certainly heard from you what your request is. These are technically bondable offenses, so the court cannot hold this woman without bond," the judge told the parents.

Perez's bond was set at $400,000, and the judge ordered her not drive or leave Broward, telling her she must wear a GPS ankle monitor. She must also surrender her passport and can't have drugs or alcohol, and has to undergo random testing.