Parents of Parkland victim launch school shooting video game

The parents of Parkland victim Joaquin Oliver are launching a controversial video game that's challenging gamers to experience what their son may have witnessed before he was killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Throughout the game, five different bills are featured to educate players on how legislation can prevent future tragedies.

If a player collects all the bills -- then they have the option to survive or escape the game.

Joaquin was just 17 when he was murdered in the school shooting.

Since his death, his parents, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, have advocated against gun violence and for gun control policies.