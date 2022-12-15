Parents of Slain UVA Football Player From Miami To Hold News Conference

The parents of a University of Virginia football star who was killed in a campus shooting last month will be holding a news conference Thursday.

Happy and Sean Perry, the parents of D’Sean Perry, will speak publicly about their son for the first time since the Nov. 13th shooting.

Perry, a linebacker and defensive end for the UVA football team, was killed in the shooting, along with teammates Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler. Two other students were wounded.

Police said a former member of the school's football team opened fire on a charter bus as he and other students returned to campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C.

Perry, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior, was from Miami and had attended Gulliver Prep. He was named the South Florida Conference’s 2018 Defensive Player of the Year his senior year at Gulliver.