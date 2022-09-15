Parents of Young Woman Killed in Palmetto Expressway Wrong-Way Crash Suing Driver

The parents of a 19-year-old woman who was one of five young people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway last month is suing the man who police said is responsible.

The family of Briana Pacalagua is asking for a trial by jury and seeking more than $30,000 in damages against 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, according to the civil lawsuit.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 20 on the Palmetto Expressway near Northwest 57th Avenue. Five people, including Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano, Giancarlos Arias, Valeria Pena, and Valeria Caceres — all in their late teens, were killed.

Family Photos

They were driving back from Arias' going-away party that night when Simeon, traveling east in the westbound lanes, hit them head-on, authorities said.

Simeon, who was driving about 80 mph when the crash happened, was the only survivor, authorities said.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said Simeon’s blood alcohol level was .15, almost double Florida's legal limit.

Pacalagua's family said she was full of life.

"She was daddy’s little girl and now she is daddy’s little angel," father John Pacalagua said.

"Realizing my daughter is not there is just not easy. At home we have to go through the day. I can only tell you by the hands of God," mother Angela Pacalagua said. "She was my friend. My daughter. Full of life and dreams."

Miami-Dade Corrections

Simeon is facing five criminal charges of DUI manslaughter. He has pleaded not guilty.