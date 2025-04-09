Miami Beach

Parents overdosed at Miami Beach apartment in front of 2-year-old daughter: Police

Paola Canales, 29, and Alberto Medel-Fajardo, 39, were arrested Sunday and both charged with child neglect with no great bodily harm, records showed

By Christian Colón and Brian Hamacher

A mother and father were arrested after they both overdosed on drugs in their unkempt Miami Beach apartment in front of their 2-year-old daughter, police said.

Paola Canales, 29, and Alberto Medel-Fajardo, 39, were arrested Sunday and both charged with child neglect with no great bodily harm, records showed.

The incident unfolded when Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded early Sunday for reports of a possible overdose at an apartment at 1551 Pennsylvania Avenue, an arrest report said.

Paola Canales and Alberto Medel-Fajardo
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Paola Canales and Alberto Medel-Fajardo

Medel-Fajardo called 911 and said his wife was unconscious, not responding and barely breathing, and first responders found they found Canales naked, unconscious and unresponsive in a bathtub, the report said.

Fire rescue gave her the overdose narcotic Narcan but it had minimal effect so she was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, the report said.

The report noted the "poor living conditions" in the apartment with dirty clothing strewn across floors along with scattered trash and clutter and feces in a bathtub.

Medel-Fajardo also was "observed to be in an intoxicated state" and was holding the 2-year-old who was naked and crying and repeatedly saying in Spanish "I'm cold," the report said.

"He attempted to put a diaper on her, but soon began to rapidly lose consciousness and became extremely lethargic due to the effects of the narcotics he had consumed," the report said.

Medel-Fajardo eventually collapsed and became unresponsive, and police requested fire rescue return to the apartment since he showed signs of overdosing, the report said. He was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

The 2-year-old was fed and clothed and taken to the police station where the Department of Children and Families responded to take custody of her.

Canales and Medel-Fajardo were medically cleared before they were arrested.

"The willful actions by both parents to consume narcotics to the point of overdosing was grossly negligent as they failed to provide the necessary care for their child, which could have resulted in serious injury or death to her," the arrest report said.

The couple appeared before a judge who granted them bond but ordered them to stay away from the child.

Miami Beach
