Parents Rally for No More Masks in Miami-Dade Public Schools

The Miami-Dade school board met Wednesday afternoon and a few dozen upset parents planned to address the members about the mask mandate in public schools.

"I hope that the board listens to parents," Gabriel Carrera said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Tuesday that masks will be optional at the start of the school year in August. But many parents are asking for the Superintendent's recommendation to be put in writing.

"He has recommended it, it doesn't say that anything has been officially voted in or put in writing," said Ashley Larkin, whose son said he gets headaches when wearing a mask.

The district public health task force decided Tuesday that face masks will be optional for Miami-Dade County Public Schools students when outdoors and socially distanced for the remainder of the school year and during summer activities.

They made the decision Tuesday in light of the CDC's new relaxed mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated.