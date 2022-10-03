Broward County

Parents Sought After 5-Year-Old Dropped Off at Broward School He Doesn't Attend

The child was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary school in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said

Deputies were trying to find the parents of a 5-year-old child after he was dropped off at a Broward school he doesn't attend Monday.

The child was dropped off at Park Lakes Elementary school in Lauderdale Lakes, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

School administrators said the child doesn't appear to be registered at the school.

Deputies responded and were trying to discover the boy's identity and find his parents or guardians.

Anyone with information was asked to call BSO at 954-764-HELP.

Broward CountyLauderdale Lakes
