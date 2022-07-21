Parents Want Answers in Death of Baby Found Unresponsive at Homestead Daycare

The parents of a 9-month old boy who died after he was found unresponsive at a Homestead daycare earlier this week are searching for answers as police continue their investigation.

The parents of little Tayvon Tomlin have hired a law firm to look into the child's death after he'd been dropped off at Lincoln Marti Child Care Monday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said a call later came in for an unresponsive baby in a crib, and the child was airlifted to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the family, one of the attendants at the daycare said they saw the boy unresponsive in the crib with his eyes open while preparing bottles to feed him.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Courtesy

"Tayvon was found during rounds and what is troubling about that is that Florida law requires that infants who are under the age of one need to be directly supervised at all times whether or not they are napping," attorney Michael Levine said.

At a news conference with their attorneys Thursday, the parents said they're devastated and want to know what happened.

"I don't know how to walk everybody through being a skeptic of daycares period. And then leaving, man," mother Keiara Whorley said as she was brought to tears.

"I just wanna know why, where, how, when," father Devonte Tomlin said.

Whorley said she has two other children who also attended the daycare.

"I didn't even register my kids for school until I knew they could communicate back to me," she said.

The parents said they haven't received a medical examiner's report yet with the cause of death.

"What we have learned is that of all the video cameras in the facility only one that day was not working. And the one that was not working happened to be the one in the infant room where their son was found unresponsive," attorney Stephen Cain said.

The daycare said they are cooperating with police in the investigation.

“As a result of a medical emergency, (Monday) afternoon a child was transported from a Lincoln-Marti childcare center in Homestead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. It was later learned that the child passed away," the center said in a statement earlier this week. "Lincoln-Marti is working with the authorities to determine what caused this tragic situation and offers its sincere condolences to the family. Out of respect for their privacy, no further comment will be made at this time."