Parker's Points: Miami Dolphins Training Camp 2020 Notes for August 28th

The Miami Dolphins were back on the field in Davie for their ninth day in pads - and with sports anchor Ruthie Polinsky off, NBC6.com sports writer Jason Parker was at the team's facility for all of Friday's events that included some emotional words from the team's head coach.

PRACTICE NOTES

Miami did not practice on Thursday at the same time several others teams, including the New York Jets and Washington, chose not to practice in protest of social injustice. Several players and coaches, including cornerback Byron Jones and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, addressed the team ahead of drills for nearly 30 minutes.

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino was in attendance.

Fitzpatrick took the first snaps under center at quarterback - with the offense being called for a false start before the first snap.

The first highlight of the day came on a pass from Fitzpatrick that wide receiver Preston Williams brought in with a one handed catch for what would've been a nearly 30 yard gain.

Fitzpatrick would later connect with wide receiver Jakeem Grant, who made the diving catch after bobbling the ball at first. He would later have another pass nearly picked off by cornerback Eric Rowe.

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's first attempt led to a big hit from cornerback Breon Borders, knocking the ball out of wide receiver Chester Rogers' hands.

He later connected on touchdown passes to tight end Adam Shaheen, who the team traded for this offseason in a deal with the Chicago Bears, and running back Malcolm Perry. Tagovailoa appears in line to be the team's backup for Miami's September 13th opener against the New England Patriots.

Running back Myles Gaskins was hot and cold, hauling in a touchdown pass from Fitzpatrick but also getting stuffed several times by the defensive line. Running back Jordan Howard took one in for the score toward the end of drills.

Quarterback Josh Rosen saw the field toward the end of drills as well, handing the ball off to running back Matt Breida for the score and was forced to scramble out of the pocket to avoid the rush from several defenders, including linebacker and former UM star Trent Harris.

WHAT THEY SAID

Before practice, head coach Brian Flores said he had experiences growing up that includes having guns pointed at him by police officers. Flores added, "“This is not something I take lightly. We need change. That’s where I’m at on that situation.” Flores said the team would be meeting after practice to discuss putting things into action.

On cornerback Xavien Howard's return to practice after being on the team's COVID list: "X is ready to get back on the field. He's progressing. Obviously, he feels like he's ready to get back out there."

On any comparison between Perry, who played quarterback at Navy, and Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who played quarterback at Kent State: "Julian's a great player. I really don't like making comparisons. Malcolm's got to focus on being the best version of Malcolm. To compare him to Julian is unfair."

On bringing back Harris and defensive end Avery Moss: "Yeah, we know Trent and we know Avery. We also worked out a couple players. Again, we're also going to try and bring in the best players for this team."

The players did not meet with the media due to the scheduled team meeting. Miami is still scheduled to hold their second practice of the camp Saturday inside Hard Rock Stadium.