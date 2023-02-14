Parkland

Parkland 5 Years Later: Students Pay Tribute to MSD Victims With Giant Human Heart

The students of Silver Shores Elementary School were joined by faculty and staff, city leaders and first responders to form the heart on the school's field

By Julia Bagg

Students at an elementary school in Miramar joined members of the community to form a giant human heart to pay tribute to the Parkland school shooting victims five years after the tragedy.

The students of Silver Shores Elementary School were joined by faculty and staff, city leaders and first responders to form the heart on the school's field.

The number 17 was in the middle to honor the 17 lives lost in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"It makes my heart warm, I love that we’re doing this," 5th grader Wynter Lee said. "I love that we’re able to take part in this."

“I can’t even imagine what that’s like to be a parent who’s lost a child. And so to be able to spend time with my son, especially honoring children that have been lost, I mean it’s indescribable," parent Vaughn Reynolds said.

The school's principal said he wants the remembrance to be about love that unites in spite of tragedy.

“I want the kids to know that hope is always alive," Principal Jonathan Leff said.

