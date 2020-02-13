Parkland, Coral Springs Set to Remember Lives Lost Two Years After MSD Shooting

Friday marks the second anniversary of one of the most traumatic moments in South Florida – when 17 students and staff members lost their lives in the traumatic shooting inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Schools in Broward County will be released early to allow students, teachers and staffs to be with their families and friends to remember those lives lost on February 14, 2018.

The cities of Parkland and Coral Springs will hold events during the day to remember those killed in the mass shooting – including a moment of silence observed at 2:21 p.m., the moment when the shooting began at the school.

Mourners will gather at Pine Trails Park in Parkland starting at 1 p.m. to hold a community commemoration event. Several events scheduled for the day include a food packing project for the poor as well as therapists and support groups to help those still reeling from the tragedy.

In Coral Springs, the Eagles’ Haven community wellness center will have a full day of programming scheduled while the city’s Museum of Art is bringing in monks from the Drepung Gomang monastery in India to share teaching and beliefs on global peace and non-violent conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, a billboard measuring 130 feet in length in 30 feet in height will be installed near the intersection of Sample Road and Sportsplex Drive in the city through May in an effort to serve as a beacon of compassion and care.

The Mary Help of Christmas Catholic Church will hold a service of peace at 12 p.m. at the church, located at 5980 North University Drive in Parkland.